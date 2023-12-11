Baby surrendered to Beech Grove Baby Box

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WPTA) - A baby is safe after being surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in a town near Indianapolis.

Beech Grove officials say the child was surrendered at EMS Station 56.

Officials say this is the first baby to be surrendered at that location.

The child is one of multiple surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year.

ALSO SEE: Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September | 7th newborn surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier
Red Roof Inn police
Police investigating shooting at Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Boulevard
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Charlie Glenn says he doesn't want an apology and still has love for his ex-girlfriend after...
Man allegedly shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

Michael Franke
Fort Wayne Komets President, Co-owner Michael Franke dies at 63
Hanukkah celebration to be held at Promenade Park Monday
21Alive Morning News
Hanukkah celebration to be held at Promenade Park Monday
Kate's Kart book drive
Kate’s Kart partnering with Barnes & Noble for holiday book drive
Kate’s Kart partnering with Barnes & Noble for holiday book drive
Kate’s Kart partnering with Barnes & Noble for holiday book drive