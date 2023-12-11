Baby surrendered to Beech Grove Baby Box

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WPTA) - A baby is safe after being surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in a town near Indianapolis.

Beech Grove officials say the child was surrendered at EMS Station 56.

Officials say this is the first baby to be surrendered at that location.

The child is one of multiple surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana this year.

