Arrest made in fatal Red Roof Inn shooting

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police announced the Monday arrest of a 21-year-old in connection to a fatal weekend shooting at the Red Roof Inn.

Tommy L. Gray is charged with murder, attempted murder and leaving the scene. He is being held in a Louisville, Kentucky jail after U. S. Marshals located and arrested him without incident Monday.

Gray is accused of killing 26-year-old Chicago man Keelin Woods. Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes announced Monday afternoon that Woods died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Woods’ death has been ruled a homicide. He is the 28th homicide victim of the year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.

