Arrest made in fatal Red Roof Inn shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police announced the Monday arrest of a 21-year-old in connection to a fatal weekend shooting at the Red Roof Inn.

Tommy L. Gray is charged with murder, attempted murder and leaving the scene. He is being held in a Louisville, Kentucky jail after U. S. Marshals located and arrested him without incident Monday.

Gray is accused of killing 26-year-old Chicago man Keelin Woods. Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes announced Monday afternoon that Woods died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Woods’ death has been ruled a homicide. He is the 28th homicide victim of the year.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the coroner’s office.

Watch our previous report below:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.