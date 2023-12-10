YMCA hosted first Youth Leadership Summit at Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Yesterday, the YMCA hosted its first Youth Leadership Summit on Indiana Tech’s campus.

At the event, young people had the chance to meet some community leaders in 21 Country.

Organizers say the purpose is to connect aspiring leaders with heavy hitters in our community who make a big impact.

During the summit, leaders shared their insights on leadership and the significance of global diversity.

Renaissance Pointe YMCA District Executive Director, Amos Norman, says the YMCA is focused on preparing our next generation of leaders.

