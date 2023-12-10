“We are devastated” President of International Seaplane Fly-In plans to honor couple killed in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Gary Norris is the president of the International Seaplane Fly-In in Greenville, Maine, and says the seaplane flying community is small and close-knit. So Randy Strebig and his wife Allison Wheaton were killed in a plane crash it didn’t take long for Norris to learn the devasting news.

“We think about them every day,” Gary Norris said. “We are just heartbroken over the loss of Randy and Allison. We can’t imagine the Greenville fly-in without them. Their kindness, generosity, energy, positivity, and fun-loving spirit will be sorely missed.”

BACKGROUND: Local couple identified in Michigan plane crash remembered as ‘kind, compassionate, and charitable’ - NTSB investigating cause of plane crash that killed Angola couple, Strebig Construction leaders ‘heartbroken with deepest sorrow’ following passing of founder, wife

Norris said he first met Randy and Allison more than 16 years ago. He says within the first few minutes of meeting them, they immediately clicked and became friends with everyone they came in contact with.

Every year since, the couple flew out to Maine to participate in the event, competing in the Bush Pilot Canoe race. One of Norris’s fondest memories was when he and Allison participated in the race together. She was the only woman to participate that year.

The couple also volunteered, offering to help give plane rides and doing odd jobs around the event.

“We always had projects and Randy of course and even Allison they hardly jumped out of the airplane and (say) ‘what could we help you do,’ ‘what can we do’ and we were always building something,” Norris said. “And after the event, he’d be on his way home and coming up with ideas for the next year.”

2024 will be the 50th Annual International Seaplane Fly-In at Greenville. Norris said they are working on honoring Randy and Allison’s memory during the September event.

“They were great ambassadors from (Fort Wayne) area they brought their love and fun and their preservation to come into our fly-in every year,” Norris said. “They did add so much to our fly-in and I hope that we can do the right tribute for them.”

Norris says their hearts go out to Randy and Allison’s family and extend an invitation for them to join them next September.

Visitation for Randy and Allison will be held Sunday, December 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church. A memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to the Indiana Seaplane Pilot Association (ISPA) and Summit Equestrian Center at summitequestrian.org.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.