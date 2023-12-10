Purdue Fort Wayne host First LEGO League Semi-State Tournment

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Robotic teams from northeast Indiana competed in the first LEGO League Semi-State Tournament.

Purdue Fort Wayne hosted more than 40 teams from 4th to 8th grade. Participants explore a yearly theme and then construct a robot in only 8 weeks. This year’s theme is ‘Masterpiece,’ which encourages teams to imagine and innovate new ways to create and communicate art across the globe.

Two students who competed at Bluffton Harrison Middle School share their favorite part of the event below.

The state final competition will be held on January 20 at Westfield High School.

