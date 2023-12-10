Public Service Credit Union, suprises members with gifts and pays bills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at one of the oldest credit unions in Fort Wayne hosted its annual ‘Project Giveback’ on Saturday.

The initiative at Public Service Credit Union began in 2020 during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Community members were invited to fill out a wish list questionnaire.

Then on Saturday, at the bank’s West Jefferson location, ‘elves’ fulfilled those wishes during the giveback event. Gifts ranged from new tries, toys, and electronic. Others were surprised with bills being paid off.

Attendees also visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying a sweet treat. The tradition is in its fourth year now and has helped thousands of people.

