Public Service Credit Union, suprises members with gifts and pays bills

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at one of the oldest credit unions in Fort Wayne hosted its annual ‘Project Giveback’ on Saturday.

The initiative at Public Service Credit Union began in 2020 during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Community members were invited to fill out a wish list questionnaire.

Then on Saturday, at the bank’s West Jefferson location, ‘elves’ fulfilled those wishes during the giveback event. Gifts ranged from new tries, toys, and electronic. Others were surprised with bills being paid off.

Attendees also visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying a sweet treat. The tradition is in its fourth year now and has helped thousands of people.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier
Perla Nieto
Allen County Coroner’s Office IDs cashier killed in deadly stabbing
A woman vacationing in the Bahamas was killed by a shark while paddleboarding.
American woman vacationing in the Bahamas killed by shark in front of husband, reports say
Red Roof Inn police
Police investigating shooting at Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Boulevard
shooting villa capri
Coroner identifies victim of Wednesday night shooting

Latest News

Breakfast with Santa at the New Haven Community Center
Breakfast with Santa at the New Haven Community Center
Annual Boys & Girls Club Christmas party
Annual Boys & Girls Club Christmas party
Public Service Credit Union surprised members with gifts
YMCA hosted first Youth Leadership Summit at Indiana Tech
YMCA hosted first Youth Leadership Summit at Indiana Tech