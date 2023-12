FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball dominated Cornerstone in a double-header at the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Tech men jumped out to a 50-18 halftime lead, before cruising to an 87-61win.

The Warriors women remain perfect in WHAC play, following another complete 73-45 victory.

