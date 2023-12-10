Grant County Cops and Kids event helps kids and honors founder who lost battle with cancer
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An annual Christmas event returned to Grant County.
Saturday, law enforcement officers in Grant County participated in the Brian Sharp Memorial Foundation for Cops and Kids at Meijer.
The event pairs law enforcement officers with children who may otherwise not get Christmas presents. Together, the cop helps the child shop for clothes, toys, and other items they may need.
Officials say this year’s event is special because it’s in honor of retired Marion Police Officer Brian Sharp who lost his battle to cancer this year. Sharp, was one of the founders of the event. The Fraternal Order of Police Martin Boots Lodge 79 raised the funds for the event.
The following departments were involved this year:
- Indiana DNR
- Marion Community Schools
- Taylor University Police
- Grant County Prosecutor’s Office
- Marion Health Police
- Grant County Sheriff’s Office
- Marion Police
- Indiana State Police
- Department of Child Services
- Indiana Wesleyan University
- Grant Central Dispatch
- Van Buren Police Department
- Sweetser Police Department
- First Light Child Advocacy Center
- Veterans Affairs Police Department
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.