Grant County Cops and Kids event helps kids and honors founder who lost battle with cancer

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An annual Christmas event returned to Grant County.

Saturday, law enforcement officers in Grant County participated in the Brian Sharp Memorial Foundation for Cops and Kids at Meijer.

The event pairs law enforcement officers with children who may otherwise not get Christmas presents. Together, the cop helps the child shop for clothes, toys, and other items they may need.

Officials say this year’s event is special because it’s in honor of retired Marion Police Officer Brian Sharp who lost his battle to cancer this year. Sharp, was one of the founders of the event. The Fraternal Order of Police Martin Boots Lodge 79 raised the funds for the event.

The following departments were involved this year:

Indiana DNR

Marion Community Schools

Taylor University Police

Grant County Prosecutor’s Office

Marion Health Police

Grant County Sheriff’s Office

Marion Police

Indiana State Police

Department of Child Services

Indiana Wesleyan University

Grant Central Dispatch

Van Buren Police Department

Sweetser Police Department

First Light Child Advocacy Center

Veterans Affairs Police Department

