Breakfast with Santa at the New Haven Community Center

Breakfast with Santa at the New Haven Community Center
By Samantha Condra
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Yesterday an annual tradition returned to the New Haven Community Center, breakfast with Santa!

We’re told over 100 people attended the event where New Haven Mason Lodge provided the pancake meal.

Santa arrived in a fire truck thanks to the New Haven Fire Department.

Kids had the chance to visit with Santa while also making Christmas crafts.

Event coordinator Sue Grossnickle talked to us about her favorite part. “Watching the kids. They come in the door and see it all decorated, they’re going ‘Oh Santa is coming,’ and when Santa comes it gets crazy,” says Grossnickle.

We’re told all the proceeds from the event go back into the New Haven community.

Grossnickle also tells us they’re already booked up for next year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...
COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier
Perla Nieto
Allen County Coroner’s Office IDs cashier killed in deadly stabbing
A woman vacationing in the Bahamas was killed by a shark while paddleboarding.
American woman vacationing in the Bahamas killed by shark in front of husband, reports say
Red Roof Inn police
Police investigating shooting at Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Boulevard
shooting villa capri
Coroner identifies victim of Wednesday night shooting

Latest News

Breakfast with Santa at the New Haven Community Center
Breakfast with Santa at the New Haven Community Center
Gifts waiting to be unwrapped by Public Service Credit Union members.
Public Service Credit Union, suprises members with gifts and pays bills
Annual Boys & Girls Club Christmas party
Annual Boys & Girls Club Christmas party
Public Service Credit Union surprised members with gifts
YMCA hosted first Youth Leadership Summit at Indiana Tech
YMCA hosted first Youth Leadership Summit at Indiana Tech