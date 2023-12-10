Breakfast with Santa at the New Haven Community Center

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Yesterday an annual tradition returned to the New Haven Community Center, breakfast with Santa!

We’re told over 100 people attended the event where New Haven Mason Lodge provided the pancake meal.

Santa arrived in a fire truck thanks to the New Haven Fire Department.

Kids had the chance to visit with Santa while also making Christmas crafts.

Event coordinator Sue Grossnickle talked to us about her favorite part. “Watching the kids. They come in the door and see it all decorated, they’re going ‘Oh Santa is coming,’ and when Santa comes it gets crazy,” says Grossnickle.

We’re told all the proceeds from the event go back into the New Haven community.

Grossnickle also tells us they’re already booked up for next year.

