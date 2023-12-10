Annual Boys & Girls Club Christmas party
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne held its annual Christmas party yesterday at the Clyde Theater.
The Boys & Girls Club is a non-profit youth organization providing after-school care for kids in high-need areas.
We were told around 400 members attended the Christmas event and Miss Indiana also made an appearance.
The party included a photo with Santa Claus, pizza, cookie decorating and dancing. On top of all of that, each child was given a gift donated by the Ian and Mimi Rolland Foundation.
