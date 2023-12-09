Large police presence at Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There’s a heavy police presence at the Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Boulevard.

Our 21 Alive News crew on the scene says police are putting up tape and they are telling people to avoid the area. Our crews also say they saw a person being loaded into an ambulance and another person being put in the back of a police car.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more information.

