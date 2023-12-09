Kroger in Waynedale reopens after deadly stabbing

By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) -The Kroger in Waynedale reopened two days after a cashier was killed in a stabbing.

BACKGROUND: COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier

Saturday morning, the doors reopened and shoppers were allowed back into the store. Before entering, community members prayed outside and placed candles outside.

Items left for the memorial were moved away from the door and all of the candles were lined up against the wall.

Officers were called to the Kroger on Bluffton Road just after 11 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. The Fort Wayne Police Department say there was a disturbance at the store around 10:30 a.m. where 30-year-old Jermard Lewis threatened staff.

Police say Lewis left the store, the police were disregarded but he later returned and stabbed 59-year-old Perla Nieto before taking off. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Later on Thursday afternoon, police were called to a home on Bowser Avenue, near Oxford Street, during a search for the suspect.

Hundreds gathered outside of the Waynedale Kroger to hold a candlelight vigil on Friday. SEE BELOW:

Lewis was taken into custody on a charge of murder. He is currently inside the Allen County Jail. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, December 13.

