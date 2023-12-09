Headwaters Park Ice Rink closes due to warm weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Warm weather has led Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation to close the Headwaters Park Ice Rink.

The announcement came Saturday afternoon after warm weather conditions made it difficult to keep the ice cold enough for skaters. Officials say the rink will be closed for the rest of the day.

While officials have not announced when the ice rink will reopen they are encouraging those interested in skating to check Fort Wayne Parks and Headwater Park Facebook pages for updates.

