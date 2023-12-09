Candlelight Vigil held for customers, family, friends and co-workers of Perla Nieto

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Waynedale Kroger parking lot was packed tonight with customers, co-workers and family of 59-year-old Perla Nieto. All there to remember what an asset Nieto was, not only to Kroger, but also the community.

Song rang out in the lot as people remembered the life taken too soon. Those who knew her reflected on what they’ll miss the most about her.

“Her hugs, her hugs, her smile. She would come over especially at Christmas time. On her way over to her daughters house she would come over and drop off presents and we’d swap presents,” says neighbor Tiffany Graf.

Graf says Nieto was like a second mother and she’s still trying to process all that has happened.

“I’m still in shock, I’m still in disbelief. My mom is very close to her also, very good friends with her. My mom texted her that morning when she heard something was going on, and asked her are you at work and are you okay? She never replied back,” explained Graf.

Emotions were high as Nieto’s children spoke about how wonderful their mother truly was.

“She was definitely someone special, she definitely knew how to make everyone smile, and she definitely knew how to bring people together. She’s always the first one to volunteer and always the last one to stay,” says Nieto’s son Josue Jr.

The vigil lasted about an hour with lots of prayers said and tears shed. The family encouraged everyone to hold their loved ones close this evening.

