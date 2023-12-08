Woman serving probation for 5-month-old’s death wanted for resisting law enforcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 34-year-old woman who is on probation after serving time in prison for her infant son’s death is now wanted for violating her probation by allegedly resisting law enforcement.

Jasmine Johnson of Fort Wayne was ordered to serve a three-year prison sentence per a plea agreement offered to her after she was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death in connection to her 5-month-old son’s death. Da Coldest Antromik King Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide and found to be caused by blunt force injuries.

The baby was brought into a local emergency room lifeless and staff were unable to find his pulse, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Liza Anglin. He had depressions in his skull, bruises on his head and an indentation above his right eye.

Anglin noted that when she spoke to Johnson, there was a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.

Johnson explained that the night before she put her son in his car seat on her bed while she drank a bottle of gin and smoked with her brother in her kitchen, court records show. When she woke up in her bed the next morning her son was face down on the floor.

Police found a red stain on the floor next to the infant’s crib and a red-stained onesie on the bed.

Now, she is wanted back in court in the case after being charged with resisting law enforcement during a late-night traffic stop Sunday.

Johnson was allegedly seen driving 50 miles per hour in a zone with a 30-mile-per-hour speed limit, according to a probable cause affidavit for Fort Wayne Police Officer Nicholas McCurdy. The officer wrote that Johnson was “trembling, visibly shaking” during the stop.

After the officer ordered Johnson out of the car several times, she told the officer she was coming but then rolled up her window and reached for something in the vehicle, court records show. McCurdy wrote that he “feared (Johnson) may be attempting to pull out a weapon of some kind” and pointed his department-issued pistol, aiming it at her.

Eventually, officers were able to get Johnson out of the car. She was charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and written infractions for driving too fast for conditions, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and improper passing.

Johnson was released on the charges Monday and her probation officer filed a petition to provoke her probation Tuesday. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest Thursday.

