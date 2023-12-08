‘She helped everybody’ | Family shares memories of Kroger stabbing victim

WAYNEDALE Ind. (WPTA) - The family of the woman stabbed and killed at the Waynedale Kroger on Thursday is sharing their memories of the beloved cashier.

“She helped everybody,” Tina Ramirez Oliva said. “She helped a lot of people. She was loved by a lot of people.”

59-year-old Perla A. Nieto, from Fort Wayne, spent her life helping those in her community. Nieto was a long-time employee of the Waynedale grocery store and also worked with English language learners at Study Elementary.

Sisters Tina Ramirez Oliva and Maribell Ramirez-Johnson say the loss of their aunt has been unimaginable. They say she never missed a family function or major milestone, showing up with a smile and a camera in her hand.

“She always took pictures of everything,” Maribell Ramirez-Johnson said. “You could not see her without that camera. She was even a bridesmaid in my wedding and took pictures.”

They say the community support has been overwhelming and they had no idea the impact their Aunt Perla had.

“It’s amazing how many lives she touched just by being her, and just that smile she greeted everyone with,” Ramirez-Johnson said.

Nieto leaves behind a devoted husband, three children, lots of grandkids, and a big family. The family says they are in the process of making funeral arrangements.

