Mishawaka native Adam Driver hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend

Adam Driver attends the 9th Annual AACTA International Awards at Mondrian Los Angeles on...
Adam Driver attends the 9th Annual AACTA International Awards at Mondrian Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW YORK (WNDU) - You’ll be able to watch a familiar face on SNL this weekend!

Mishawaka native actor Adam Driver will be hosting the Dec. 9 episode “Saturday Night Live.” It will be Driver’s fourth time serving as host, having previously hosted in 2016, 2018, and 2020.

The Mishawaka High School graduate rose to fame on HBO’s “Girls” before achieving massive success by playing Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy.

Driver has been nominated for two Oscars, four Emmys, and a Tony Award. In fact, one of his Emmy nominations was for “Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series” when he hosted “SNL” back in 2020.

Driver will be joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo on the Dec. 9 episode.

“SNL” airs on Saturday night from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

