Humane Fort Wayne shares ‘pawsitive’ update on emaciated dog, puppies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Humane Fort Wayne had good news to share on Friday.

At the beginning of November, German Shepherd mix Carmella and eight of her puppies were brought to the shelter. Staff said Carmella was extremely emaciated, weighing only 36 pounds when other dogs her size typically weigh in at 60-70 pounds.

Officials say she found the shelter life hard, surrounded by other unfamiliar dogs and being “extremely protective” of her pups. Carmella was promptly transferred to a foster home, where shelter leaders say she is now making great strides.

“It took a while, but Carmella has been making great strides! She has been gaining weight and trusting people more and more! As you can see, she has really come out of her shell! You can see her smiling on the couch and she even met her foster family’s cow! Moreover, her puppies are healthy and have been growing like chunky weeds!”

The litter visited the shelter today for check-ups, and leaders say they will soon be up for adoption. They ask anyone interested in taking one home to fill out an application to be pre-approved. Applications can be found here.

Shelter leaders remind residents that they don’t only help animals in need, but their families, too. Anyone who needs some extra help feeding their pets can visit their Pet Food Pantry, which accepts donations during business hours.

You can watch our previous report on Carmella and her pups below.

