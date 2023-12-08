Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing cashier at Waynedale Kroger has criminal history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 30-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a cashier at the Waynedale Kroger Thursday morning previously served time in prison for battery.

Jermard Lewis of Fort Wayne is currently facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing an employee at the store, Perla Nieto. Police believe he returned to Kroger solely to attack the cashier.

In 2017, Lewis took a plea agreement after being charged with felony battery to a public safety officer and two counts of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Clayton Taylor. Police said Lewis threw a block of wood at officers inside the Bud Meeks Justice Center.

He fled the area but was stopped by police as he walked down West Main Street, court documents say. When an officer attempted to pat him down, Lewis punched him in the face and ran.

Officers once again caught up with Lewis and after loudly ordering him to the ground while holding him at gunpoint, he complied, court records show. As he “violently resisted,” Lewis attempted to kick and strike officers as they made the arrest.

Lewis was eventually taken into custody after a “lengthy struggle,” Taylor wrote.

Lewis was initially sentenced to two years of probation for the felony battery charge but was then ordered to serve his sentence in prison after his probation was revoked.

Indiana Department of Correction data shows he was released from prison in November of 2020.

