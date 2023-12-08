Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing cashier at Waynedale Kroger has criminal history

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 30-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a cashier at the Waynedale Kroger Thursday morning previously served time in prison for battery.

Jermard Lewis of Fort Wayne is currently facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing an employee at the store, Perla Nieto. Police believe he returned to Kroger solely to attack the cashier.

In 2017, Lewis took a plea agreement after being charged with felony battery to a public safety officer and two counts of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Clayton Taylor. Police said Lewis threw a block of wood at officers inside the Bud Meeks Justice Center.

He fled the area but was stopped by police as he walked down West Main Street, court documents say. When an officer attempted to pat him down, Lewis punched him in the face and ran.

Officers once again caught up with Lewis and after loudly ordering him to the ground while holding him at gunpoint, he complied, court records show. As he “violently resisted,” Lewis attempted to kick and strike officers as they made the arrest.

Lewis was eventually taken into custody after a “lengthy struggle,” Taylor wrote.

Lewis was initially sentenced to two years of probation for the felony battery charge but was then ordered to serve his sentence in prison after his probation was revoked.

Indiana Department of Correction data shows he was released from prison in November of 2020.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Waynedale Kroger cashier

Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Waynedale Kroger cashier

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Man accused of stabbing cashier at Waynedale Kroger has criminal history

Man accused of stabbing cashier at Wayne Kroger has criminal history

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

21Alive News Now Digital Desk

COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

A memorial is growing outside of the Waynedale Kroger where a beloved cashier was fatally...

COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff and Jazlynn Bebout
Court documents released in the fatal stabbing of a beloved Kroger employee on Thursday show the suspect admitted he returned to the store that day solely to attack the worker.

Latest News

News

shooting villa capri

Coroner identifies victim of Wednesday night shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
He is Allen County’s 26th homicide victim of the year.

News

Community members react to stabbing death of Waynedale Kroger cashier.

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

21Alive Girls Basketball Player of the Week - Blackhawk Christian's Allie Boyer

Updated: 18 hours ago

Crime

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis

Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Waynedale Kroger cashier

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) confirm the man wanted in the fatal stabbing of an area Kroger cashier has been taken into custody.

News

Purdue Fort Wayne's Rasheed Bello blocks a shot .... with his shoe

Updated: 20 hours ago

21Alive News Now Digital Desk

FWPD: Cashier killed in stabbing at Waynedale Kroger

Updated: 20 hours ago