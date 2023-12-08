COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents released in the fatal stabbing of a beloved Kroger employee on Thursday show the suspect admitted he returned to the store that day solely to attack the worker.

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis was arrested for murder Thursday afternoon in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Kroger cashier, Perla Nieto.

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Court documents say around 11:06 a.m., Lewis walked into the store and straight toward Nieto, who was working the self-checkout station. Documents say she had her back to Lewis when he pulled her toward him, reached around, and started stabbing her.

As Lewis was assaulting Nieto, documents say he pulled her to the ground and continued to stab her.

Detectives say they were able to identify Lewis as the suspect after viewing store surveillance video and getting descriptions from witnesses. Officers say they checked his address and found him sitting in a car in front of the home.

Lewis said during an interview with police that he went to the store to attack Nieto because of the way he was treated during his previous visit, about 35 minutes prior. Police previously said Lewis threatened staff before leaving.

The man said he took his girlfriend home after the first time he was in the store, around 10:20 a.m., and then returned.

He told officers he did not know how many times he stabbed her. When he was asked where the knife was, he said, “It is the knife in my pocket when I was stopped.”

He said she was the only person he was going to attack at the store, even though he talked to the assistant store manager the first time he was in the store.

Lewis is currently charged with one count of murder.

Kroger officials sent an updated statement on Friday, saying the store remains closed and will reopen Saturday morning.

“In honor of our colleague, we have made the decision to remain closed for an additional day. This is a moment for us to pause, reflect, and pay our respects to a life that significantly contributed to our store’s success and the happiness of our customers. We will reopen our doors tomorrow at 7:00 a.m., ready to serve you once again with the same dedication and commitment that our associate exemplified. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time.”

Halvorson says those who had scheduled pickup orders at the Waynedale store on Friday will be contacted by associates to make other arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.