COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis has been arrested in the murder of Perla Nieto
By WPTA Staff and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents released in the fatal stabbing of a beloved Kroger employee on Thursday show the suspect admitted he returned to the store that day solely to attack the worker.

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis was arrested for murder Thursday afternoon in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Kroger cashier, Perla Nieto.

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis
30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis(Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Court documents say around 11:06 a.m., Lewis walked into the store and straight toward Nieto, who was working the self-checkout station. Documents say she had her back to Lewis when he pulled her toward him, reached around, and started stabbing her.

As Lewis was assaulting Nieto, documents say he pulled her to the ground and continued to stab her.

Detectives say they were able to identify Lewis as the suspect after viewing store surveillance video and getting descriptions from witnesses. Officers say they checked his address and found him sitting in a car in front of the home.

Lewis said during an interview with police that he went to the store to attack Nieto because of the way he was treated during his previous visit, about 35 minutes prior. Police previously said Lewis threatened staff before leaving.

The man said he took his girlfriend home after the first time he was in the store, around 10:20 a.m., and then returned.

He told officers he did not know how many times he stabbed her. When he was asked where the knife was, he said, “It is the knife in my pocket when I was stopped.”

He said she was the only person he was going to attack at the store, even though he talked to the assistant store manager the first time he was in the store.

Lewis is currently charged with one count of murder.

Kroger officials sent an updated statement on Friday, saying the store remains closed and will reopen Saturday morning.

Halvorson says those who had scheduled pickup orders at the Waynedale store on Friday will be contacted by associates to make other arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Waynedale Kroger cashier

Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Waynedale Kroger cashier

Updated: moments ago

Crime

Man accused of stabbing cashier at Waynedale Kroger has criminal history

Fort Wayne man accused of stabbing cashier at Waynedale Kroger has criminal history

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
Indiana Department of Corrections data shows he was released from prison in November of 2020.

News

Man accused of stabbing cashier at Waynedale Kroger has criminal history

Man accused of stabbing cashier at Wayne Kroger has criminal history

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

21Alive News Now Digital Desk

COURT DOCS: Suspect admits to returning to Kroger solely to attack cashier

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

shooting villa capri

Coroner identifies victim of Wednesday night shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
He is Allen County’s 26th homicide victim of the year.

News

Community members react to stabbing death of Waynedale Kroger cashier.

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

21Alive Girls Basketball Player of the Week - Blackhawk Christian's Allie Boyer

Updated: 18 hours ago

Crime

30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis

Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Waynedale Kroger cashier

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) confirm the man wanted in the fatal stabbing of an area Kroger cashier has been taken into custody.

News

Purdue Fort Wayne's Rasheed Bello blocks a shot .... with his shoe

Updated: 20 hours ago

21Alive News Now Digital Desk

FWPD: Cashier killed in stabbing at Waynedale Kroger

Updated: 20 hours ago