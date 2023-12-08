Coroner identifies victim of Wednesday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 31-year-old man has been identified as the person fatally shot Wednesday night.

Antonio Cortez Harris of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds, Allen County Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls says. Harris’ death has been ruled a homicide.

He is Allen County’s 26th homicide victim of the year.

Police say the shooting happened in the Villa Capri Apartments around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers say Harris was found in a hallway inside of an apartment building.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

