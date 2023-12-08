Allen County Coroner’s Office IDs cashier killed in deadly stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The woman killed in Thursday morning’s deadly stabbing at Kroger in Waynedale has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Perla A. Nieto, 59, from Fort Wayne, was killed by stab wounds to her head, the coroner’s office said, after an autopsy was performed. Nieto’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Court documents released this morning say the suspect, 30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis, told police he returned to the store solely to attack Nieto.

Lewis has been charged with murder in connection with Nieto’s death.

Nieto is the 27th homicide for Allen County in 2023.

