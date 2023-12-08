ACPL receives more than $1M in grant from Foellinger Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Foellinger Foundation’s Board of Directors announced a more than $1 million program grant to the Allen County Public Library Friday.

The three-year $1,065,000 grant will help fund the library’s SPARK Summer Learning and Team Read programs. Since 1994, the foundation has donated nearly $6 million to the programs.

SPARK Summer Learning allows Allen County Youth, adults and families to complete reading challenges and participate in activities to win prizes. This summer 14,763 readers logged nearly 8 million minutes of reading. ACPL offered 1,291 programs at its fourteen locations with a total attendance of 37,109 participants.

“We are so grateful for the community’s continued support of our summer programs, and no entity has shown more generosity than the Foellinger Foundation,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan P. Baier. “This grant provides the critical resources we need to create high quality programs on a scale that makes a real difference in our community.”

Baier said working together is key for the betterment of the community.

“No single entity can do it all,” said Baier. “But when we work together, pool our resources and talents, and work on a common goal – we can move mountains. Foellinger gets that, and this grant proves their commitment to the youth and the families of Allen County.”

