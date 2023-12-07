Richard Allen transferred to Sullivan County Correctional Facility

Delphi murder suspect transferred to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility
Delphi Murders
Delphi Murders(staff)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen has been moved to a different prison.

Wednesday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a notice of transfer stating Richard Allen will be moved from Westville Correctional Facility to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County, Indiana.

READ: Delphi double murders case timeline, Delphi defense attorney claims judge forced attorney’s withdrawal, requests judge be removed from case, Defense attorneys in Delphi murders case announce withdrawal, new trial date to be set, New trial date set in Delphi murders case for 2024

Allen was placed under a safekeeping order by the court in early November. Special Judge Fran Gull eventually denied a motion to move Allen, ruling he’d been treated “more favorably.” Despite the denial, Allen’s defense has repeatedly asked for Allen to be moved elsewhere.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi. Recently appointed public defenders, William Lebrato and Robert Scremin, are now representing Allen.

However, Allen’s former attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, were “voluntarily withdrawing” from the case and have since asked to stay on the case. They have asked the Indiana Supreme Court to step in.

Allen’s trial was pushed back from January to October 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne nail salon continues operations despite suspended license
Fort Wayne nail salon continues operations despite suspended license
Plans are underway to bring a high-speed passenger rail system to town that connects Fort...
Project to bring back Fort Wayne Passenger Rail system gets funding to explore next steps
Grayson Moth, 5, died after contracting a case of RSV that left him brain dead, according to...
Family takes 5-year-old off life support, says RSV left him brain dead
Villa Capri Apartments
One man is dead after a shooting on the southeast side of Fort Wayne
Michael Barker
Fort Wayne man wanted for murder arrested in Ohio

Latest News

Man accused of shooting uncle in 2022 sentenced to 25 years after plea agreement
Man accused of shooting uncle in 2022 sentenced to 25 years after plea agreement
Man accused of shooting uncle in 2022 sentenced to 25 years after plea agreement
Man accused of shooting uncle in 2022 sentenced to 25 years after plea agreement
21Alive Morning News
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
More than 400 children get into the spirit of giving with Boys and Girls Club
More than 400 children get into the spirit of giving with Boys and Girls Club