Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.

That means adults 21 and older can now use and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and 5 grams of extracts or edibles. They also grow marijuana plants at home.

But you still can’t smoke it in public due to the state’s smoking ban and you can’t smoke it while driving.

And, you can’t legally buy it anywhere in Ohio right now because there are no state laws regulating it, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Several local communities have scrambled in recent days to pass their rules banning recreational marijuana sales and restricting marijuana cultivation.

State lawmakers and the governor are expected to change state law soon to regulate marijuana sales.

DeWine urged lawmakers in a news conference Wednesday night to quickly pass legislation.

“People can’t buy it now, but in a few hours, they can use it but they can’t buy it,” DeWine said.“That’s a disaster. It’s important to get this passed.”

New laws will still take 90 days to go into effect.

DeWine said late Wednesday his biggest concerns were protecting people who don’t want to be exposed to marijuana smoke, especially children, and making sure marijuana in the state is safe.

Black market sales are expected to explode, which would put the health of users at risk, he stressed.

“People could buy marijuana with fentanyl in it,” DeWine said. “(Fentanyl) is the highest cause of death in Ohio. It could have pesticides, metals or other chemicals you often find in marijuana sold on the black market.”

Late Wednesday, the Ohio Senate passed HB 86 permitting existing medical marijuana dispensaries to immediately begin selling recreational marijuana.

The legislation also:

Slashes by half the number of plants allowed per household, from 12 to 6

Hikes the sale tax rate from 10% to 15%

House lawmakers have not voted on it, however.

House Majority Leader Bill Seitz, R-Green Township, tells FOX19 NOW he has no idea when they will but he isn’t inclined to urgently pass a new law right now as the governor wants.

“I have not read all their last-minute changes so I have no comment on them,” Seitz said Thursday morning.

“What I WILL say is that is far more important to get this done right rather than getting it done fast. We have time because the program will not be operational for at least 6-12 months from now.”

Several senators who voted for HB 86 put out prepared statements touting it overnight.

“The people of Ohio said loud and clear that they want legal, safe and accessible marijuana,” said Senate Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio, D-Lakewood.

“Our caucus worked together to ensure that the voice of the people was reflected in the changes made to the bill, including expungement, preserving home grow and funding for our local communities and mental health. As legislators, we have a responsibility to make sure our state has good public policy that serves the people well. I believe we’ve done that with this bill.”

State Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, said “While this bill is far from perfect, the committee’s decision to restore home grow, lower the taxes from the as-introduced version, and raise the possession amount to match State Issue 2, along with the strides we made to fund the poison control center, the 988 suicide hotline, and expungement of marijuana possession charges, will help ensure that Ohio has the best adult-use program in the nation.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.