Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Waynedale Kroger cashier

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) confirm the man wanted in the fatal stabbing of an area Kroger cashier has been taken into custody.

Police say they were first called to the Waynedale Kroger around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday after a man threatened staff. They say the man left the store and later returned, fatally stabbing a cashier before taking off.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Later on Thursday afternoon, police were called to a home on Bowser Avenue, near Oxford Street, during a search for the suspect.

Police say 30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis was taken into custody on a charge of murder.

