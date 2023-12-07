Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Waynedale Kroger cashier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) confirm the man wanted in the fatal stabbing of an area Kroger cashier has been taken into custody.

BACKGROUND: Cashier killed in stabbing at Waynedale Kroger

Police say they were first called to the Waynedale Kroger around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday after a man threatened staff. They say the man left the store and later returned, fatally stabbing a cashier before taking off.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Later on Thursday afternoon, police were called to a home on Bowser Avenue, near Oxford Street, during a search for the suspect.

Police say 30-year-old Jermard J. Lewis was taken into custody on a charge of murder.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.