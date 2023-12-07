One man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday night.

It happened near Anthony Boulevard in the Villa Capri Apartments.

Officers say one man was shot and killed, police did not identify him.

The man was found in a hallway inside of an apartment building.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police did not say what led up to the incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

