Nail salon temporarily closes following 21Investigates report

By Alex Null
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Queen Nails Bar and Spa on Stellhorn Road has temporarily closed following a 21Investigates report Wednesday.

A post on the Queen Nails Bar and Spa Facebook page was made today by Vinh Doan.

He says he’s the manager and new owner of the business.

State records show that Rosy Doan is still the owner of Queen Nails Bar and Spa on Stellhorn Road.

He says he’s been running the location for a year now and he has made improvements.

He adds they’re now closed to take care of this matter.

Doan mentions recent health inspections the business passed. We found this inspection from the Health Department, however, it’s just an inspection of the bar area.

We stopped by the Stellhorn location Thursday morning to check. The doors were closed and a sign on the door read “we are temporarily closed”.

