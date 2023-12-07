More than 400 children get into the spirit of giving with Boys and Girls Club

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne made over 1,400 gifts for loved ones Wednesday night.

For the fifth year, the organization partnered with One Eleven Design and MillerKnoll, as well as local architecture and design firms, to help children create gifts for their loved ones this holiday season.

Ellen Roe, One Eleven Design marketing and customer experience coordinator, shared why her organization got involved with the event.

“So we want to get them to tap into their creative side a little bit but we also want to learn the meaning of giving instead of receiving,” Roe said.

Dalaya Clark, a member of the Boys and Girls Club who participated in the event, said she felt “really good” making presents for her loved ones.

“As soon as you see the smiles on their face, you feel good,” Clark said about anticipating the gifts she made being opened.

