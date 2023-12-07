Missing 10-year-old girl found safe, police say

By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: FWPD said at 3 p.m. Rajah Haley has been found safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say they are searching for a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday.

FWPD alerted the public on Thursday that they’re searching for missing 10-year-old Rajah Haley. Haley is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and no pants, only white underwear. Police say the girl ran away from her mother at 2850 Dupont Commerce Ct. around 1:08 p.m. on Thursday.

FWPD previously sent an alert that the girl was missing on Nov. 21, and she was found safe later that day.

If you see Rajah Haley, call FWPD at (260) 427-1222.

This report will be updated as soon as more information is available.

