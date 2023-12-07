Mancino’s seeking toy donations for students at Adams Elementary School

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In an effort to help make the Christmas wishes of Adams Elementary School students come true, Mancino’s is seeking out donations of unwrapped new toys.

Tabitha Gray, owner of Mancino’s, took to Facebook this week to rectify a mistake in not posting about the toy drive sooner. Gray said she was excited to work with the teachers and staff at Adams Elementary School.

“Every day I look in our toy drive box at Mancino’s and hope that today is the day that it’s overflowing with gifts,” Gray wrote. “But as I stated originally, I messed up. I have an empty box in my dining room.”

She explained the error came from not spreading the word about the toy drive.

“Why would the box still be empty,” Gray asked in the post. “The answer is simple … I forgot to tell you about it.”

But Gray said she has hope fix the problem.

“I know what a great community we have,” Gray wrote. “Help us fill the toy box!”

In exchange for a donation, Gray said, donors will receive an order of Mancino’s garlic cheese bread.

Kaile LaRue, a case manager at Adams Elementary School, said the school is looking for monetary donations in addition to the toys. She said that 84% of the families with students at the school are below the poverty line.

“So at Adams, we try to make sure no student goes without a Christmas gift,” LaRue wrote in a letter to community partners helping with the toy drive. “Each student receives a gift they have been hoping for and the chance to pick out one or two additional gifts.”

“By donating to our school, you can help bring joy and hope to those who need it most.”

