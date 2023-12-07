Man accused of shooting uncle in 2022 sentenced to 25 years after plea agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting his uncle and leaving another man in life-threatening condition after a 2022 shooting was sentenced Thursday morning to 25 years in prison.

Jaquell Franklin, 28, took a plea deal in September that allowed him to plead guilty to two counts of aggravated battery for a sentencing cap of 25 years in prison. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the attack.

Prosecutors also agreed to not file charges in a case from a few months prior in which police believe he shot his cousin.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent handed down the sentence, splitting up the 25 years into two halves and making his sentence 12 years and 183 days for each count of aggravated battery.

Franklin was arrested after his uncle identified him as the potential shooter, saying he recognized his nephew’s car as the vehicle that the gunfire came from, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Lucas MacDonald. Franklin’s uncle was shot in the left elbow, while a second man was paralyzed by a bullet near his spine and suffered a lacerated lung.

