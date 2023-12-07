ISP searching for runaway teen out of St. Joe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are looking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old runaway missing out of DeKalb County who may be headed out of state.

Officers say they are searching for Nevaeha Wheaton of Auburn, described as being 5′2″ and 130 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

They say she was last seen at a family member’s home on CR 19 in Auburn around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 3. Shortly after, police say she was seen at a friend’s house on C9 71 in St. Joe.

The teen is believed to be headed to either Coldwater, Michigan, or the Bryan, Ohio area where she is known to have friends, ISP says. Police say they have been in contact with the law enforcement agencies in those areas.

Officers say she was last seen wearing the blue hoodie pictured above, with the words “JORDAN” on the front. They say her hair is naturally red, but believe she may have dyed her hair black to change her appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 260-432-8661, or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 260-333-7911.

in the 3600 block of DeKalb CR19 around midnight on Sunday December 3, 2023, and then shortly thereafter at a friends residence in the 6700 block of DeKalb CR71 in St. Joe.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.