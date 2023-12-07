FWPD: Cashier killed in stabbing at Waynedale Kroger

WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say they are searching for a suspect after a cashier was killed in a stabbing at the Waynedale Kroger Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Kroger on Bluffton Road just after 11 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. A witness tells 21Alive the incident happened inside the store in the self-checkout area.

Police say there was a disturbance at the store around 10:30 a.m. where the suspect threatened staff. They say the man then left the store and police were disregarded, but he later returned and stabbed the cashier before taking off.

Kroger employees rendered aid to the woman, who was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers say they do not believe the victim and suspect had a personal relationship.

At this time, police say they continue to search for the man. When asked for a description of the suspect, police say there are inconsistent descriptions and they are working to verify more information.

Police say they are exhausting every lead, noting that the incident appears to be targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

As a precaution, FWCS leaders say Miami Middle School, Waynedale Elementary School and Maplewood Elementary School were placed on a brief lockout. FWCS says they were given the all-clear and the lockouts were lifted as of about 12:35 p.m.

Kroger officials say the store is closed as the investigation continues. They sent the following statement:

“The Kroger family is saddened by the terrible news we’re hearing. The safety of our associates and customers is always our priority. Right now, our team is working with the police to assist with the investigation in any way we can. We’ll add further comment as we learn more about the incident. The store will be closed until further notice.”

This is a developing report. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

