Fort Wayne native in Mamma Mia musical, will perform at The Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne native is returning home in a big way on stage with a well known musical. Nico DiPrimio is in the 25th anniversary of Mamma Mia the musical.

It all began back in the 5th grade at Perry HIll Elementary School. Thirteen years ago Nico sang and dance in his school’s talent show. Let’s just say he rocked the stage! Nico tells us there was no other place he’d rather be than on stage.

From then on, he went to Carroll High School and did show choir, performed in a lot of musicals, and went on to college at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.

Nico has toured with Elf, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margarittaville and much more. Now he’s on the cast of Mamma Mia!

“I’m ready for it. Truly this show is spectacular. Not only is it fun, but it’s full of heart, it’s full of love. It’s about female empowerment, friendship.”

Nico tells us he is more than excited to travel back to Fort Wayne to perform in front of all of his family and friends.

