The AWS Foundation donates more than a million dollars to local organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local foundation is giving back more than a million dollars to non-profits around 21 country. The AWS Foundations is doing this with 14 different non-profits in the Fort Wayne area.

All organizations are using their grants for various needs, but the focus is to help those with disabilities. The AWS Foundation is meant to build an inclusive community for all with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.

“Since 2007 we’ve been quarterly giving grants to organizations that provide direct services or help those with disabilities,” says AWS CEO Patti Hays.

14 non-profits got grants this quarter including The Bridge of Grace Ministry Center. They’re using the money to create more accessible childcare. They’re primarily focused on helping families in southeast Fort Wayne at their Early Years Academy once it is built.

Another non-profit who was chosen for a grant is Gigi’s Playhouse Fort Wayne. They’re a Down Syndrome achievement center where people of all ages with disabilities learn various kinds of life skills. They’re using their grant money build a universally designed kitchen.

“Universal design principles mean everybody’s going to have equal access to everything in our kitchen. Side by side fridge and freeze, wall oven with the opening of a swing door, lower our countertops,” explains Gigi’s Playhouse Executive Director, Holly Tonak.

Some of the other organizations that got grants from AWS include, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, The Fort Wayne Park Foundation, Lafayette Meadows elementary school, and many more.

