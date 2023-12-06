Statehouse reporter shares status, potential outcomes of Buffer Zone law challenges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - In a joint filing last week, the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and Marion County public safety officials moved to dismiss a challenge to a state law that creates a 25-foot zone around police when they conduct certain activities.

Critics say the law, which was passed earlier this year, limits members of the press and public from holding law enforcement accountable. Those who do not adhere to orders from officers to stay 25 feet away face a possible Class C misdemeanor.

The charge can result in a jail sentence of up to 60 days and a $500 fine.

Supporters of the law say situations can become more volatile when people get too close to officers.

Last month, plaintiffs in the lawsuit — which include the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the Indiana Broadcasters Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Indy Star and more — pushed for an injunction blocking the law’s effects pending a decision from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, Indiana Capital Chronicle reporter Whitney Downard reports. Plaintiffs say being 25 feet away would limit visual and audio recordings.

In last week’s filing, the defendants say a constitutional grievance must have occurred, rather than a “generalized grievance.” Also, because the plaintiffs said they would continue to film and photograph from 25 feet away, they cannot argue that the law has led to self-censorship, the filing claims.

