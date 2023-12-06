School officials urging safety around buses after new video released in EVSC bus crash

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new video has been released showing moments a truck slammed into an Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation bus.

That crash happened last month on North First Avenue.

[Previous Story: School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville]

EVSC Transportation Director, Ryan Williams says it’s moments like these that raise concerns of bus safety.

He says driving slowly is the best thing you can do.

Williams also says drivers need to stop when a stop arm is out on a school bus. This goes for all traffic moving in each direction.

He says they’ve implemented luminescent lights on all their buses to make the buses even harder to miss.

“It’s bright yellow, it has flashing lights, and tape all over it, and for a driver not to see it is the concerning part for us,” Williams said. “We should be the most visible thing on the road, so we’re just hoping that folks can slow down, pay attention, and really focus on our safety and their own children’s safety.”

You can find the new video released by officials in the video above.

Statehouse reporter shares status, potential outcomes of Buffer Zone law challenges
