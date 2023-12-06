Richmond man arrested for dealing meth

RICHMOND, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police Troopers say they arrested a 34-year-old man during a traffic stop after discovering he was dealing meth.

Police say the arrest happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday when a trooper tried to pull Dylan Thompson over.

A news release says Thompson tried to get away from police in his car before stopping and running away on foot.

Troopers say they eventually caught Thompson and a woman who was a passenger.

Police say they used K-9s after the chase to search the car and found several small bags with methamphetamine.

According to officers, Wayne County Jail staff found Thompson had snuck more meth into his cell early Monday.

Thompson is being charged with dealing and possessing meth and also faces multiple other charges, including resisting law enforcement.

