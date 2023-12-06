Project to bring back Fort Wayne Passenger Rail system gets funding to explore next steps

Plans are underway to bring a high-speed passenger rail system to town that connects Fort...
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After over a decade of work to bring back a passenger rail system in Fort Wayne, leaders have announced progress with the project’s first actionable step.

Earlier this year, city leaders announced that the Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association (NIPRA) helped the city apply for phase one funding for the project, the Midwest Connect Passenger Rail Corridor. The corridor would serve Pittsburgh, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Chicago and other cities in between.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) flagged the Midwest project as one of four selected as priorities for Amtrak expansion. As part of that expansion, the $500,000 grant for phase one funding was approved.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D-5th District), a NIPRA member who has long been involved in efforts to bring back the rail system, says this is a significant step forward in the process.

“We’ve worked on this for years, we’ve had significant discussions with Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration, but this is the first actionable step that’s been taken in showing interest in the project,” Paddock says.

Now that the grant has been approved, Paddock says this paves the way for leaders to create the Service Development Plan, which details the project’s scope, schedule, and cost estimates for engineering, environmental impact, and construction.

Paddock says leaders will be meeting with the Indiana Department of Transportation in the near future to discuss that plan. The development of the plan itself should happen over a period of months, he says.

If the plan is approved, Paddock says the federal portion of funds would cover about 80-90% of construction costs. The remaining 10-20% will be covered in matching grants.

Currently, Fort Wayne is the largest city in the state without a passenger rail service after the Baker Street Station that served railroad passengers from 1914 to 1990 closed down.

Paddock is joining 21Alive tonight at 7 for a live discussion about the project and what’s next. You can watch it live on air and on our website here.

