Positive Resource Connection highlights treatments, services during HIV/AIDS Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - While HIV and AIDS are not the death-sentence diseases we once knew them as, health experts say more than a million Americans have it, and about 13% don’t know it yet.

Not only that, but the disease still disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities. December is also seen by many as a month to remember those lost to AIDS by spreading awareness.

To help us do that, 21Alive sat down with Jeff Markley, the executive director of the Positive Resource Connection. You can listen to our discussion above.

Anyone who would like to get in touch with the organization can call them at 260-744-1144 or visit their website.

Markley notes the organization relies on donations, and anyone who would like to contribute can do so here.

