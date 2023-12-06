Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man who was arrested last Friday after police say he led them on a chase across state lines in a stolen police car is back in jail.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Eppenbaugh, 42, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail after he was spotted in Nappanee on Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police were told around 2:25 p.m. that Eppenbaugh was at the Union Center Amish Store in the 25000 block of County Road 50. When approached by officers, he reportedly ran off and hid inside a nearby barn, where he was eventually taken into custody.

Eppenbaugh was originally apprehended last Friday after police say he fought with a Mishawaka police officer at the Menards in Mishawaka. During the struggle, Eppenbaugh was somehow able to take control of a Mishawaka police car on scene and drive off.

He led officers on a chase that ended north of the state line when he crashed with another vehicle on M-60 near Yankee Street in Cass County.

Michael Lee Eppenbaugh (St. Joseph County Police Department)

