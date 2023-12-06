Local mom struggling with cancer surprises daughters with Christmas decorations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Holiday cheer made its way to a Fort Wayne neighborhood this evening as a family was surprised with lights and decorations.

Lights lit the night sky as a Fort Wayne mom surprised her two daughters with their dream of having Christmas lights. Faze Holiday Lighting installed the lights and felt good about giving back.

“I’ve been in the situation where I couldn’t buy my own kids Christmas gifts. So, when Jennifer reached out and said hey, you know we have a client that would really like some Christmas lights, would you come out and help her out? It just kind of touched my soul, and I like this gift particularly because it’s an annual reoccurring thing. So, this house will never go without Christmas lights and at least every year they have that little bit of cheer,” explains Faze Owner Seaborn Weaver.

Carol Pointdexter reached out to the Salvation Army through their Angel Tree Organization to put the display on for her daughters. This comes after they spent the last two years asking for lights.

“I’ve been asking my mom for this forever, I was so happy when we go it,” says a surprised Alyssa Favano.

The girls say they’re excited to see the lights everyday as we approach Christmas.

“Every time I see this it will just make my day better and I’ll smile bigger,” says Audrey Favano.

In the end this is all Pointdexter wanted for Christmas- to see her girls happy.

“That’s all I wanted, I didn’t’ need anything other than sleep for Christmas. I know they’ve been nagging me for the last two years. So, when the people from the Salvation Army said we could make it happen, I was here for that. So, it was matter of trying to put down my excitement and not let them know what was going on,” shares Pointdexter.

Faze Holiday Lighting will now annually put up the family’s holiday lights and store them during the off season.

