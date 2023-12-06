Indiana Pacers hold annual toy giveaway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Pacers held its 14th annual toy giveaway in the Summit City on Tuesday afternoon.

The giveaway was held at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, where hundreds of families gathered to participate in the giveaway.

Organizers of the event say more than 500 toys were given away Tuesday to more than 200 kids.

Fort Wayne is just one stop of the many the basketball team does in Indiana, and kids also got to meet both the Pacers and Mad Ants mascots, along with Pace-mates.

Event coordinators say they are looking forward to doing the toy again next year in Fort Wayne.

