Indiana Pacers hold annual toy giveaway in Fort Wayne

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Pacers held its 14th annual toy giveaway in the Summit City on Tuesday afternoon.

The giveaway was held at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, where hundreds of families gathered to participate in the giveaway.

Organizers of the event say more than 500 toys were given away Tuesday to more than 200 kids.

Fort Wayne is just one stop of the many the basketball team does in Indiana, and kids also got to meet both the Pacers and Mad Ants mascots, along with Pace-mates.

Event coordinators say they are looking forward to doing the toy again next year in Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One seriously injured in early morning U.S. 27 crash
Michael Barker
Fort Wayne man wanted for murder arrested in Ohio
Zachary Luke Petree
Prosecutor: Markle pastor pleads guilty to child sex crime charge
Overturned semi-trailer stalls I-69 northbound traffic
Fort Wayne police looking for driver in early morning crash

Latest News

Statehouse reporter shares status, potential outcomes of Buffer Zone law challenges
Statehouse reporter shares status, potential outcomes of Buffer Zone law challenges
Positive Resource Connection discusses HIV/AIDS awareness month
Positive Resource Connection highlights treatments, services during HIV/AIDS Awareness Month
Fort Wayne Corvette Club gives back to community
21Alive Morning News
Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast