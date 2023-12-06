Grant County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 officer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The sheriff’s office said in a press release that one of its K-9 officers, Dink died Tuesday.
Dink served as a narcotics detections K-9 and started on the Joint Effort Against Narcotics Drug Task Force (J.E.A.N.) before becoming a Sheriff’s K-9 until he retired in January.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.