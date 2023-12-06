Fort Wayne nail salon continues operations despite suspended license

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The state has suspended a Fort Wayne nail salon’s license, but when 21Investigates started to ask questions, we discovered the business was still up and running.

“I told them I was going to report them to the board of health, and they kind of laughed at me, and I did report them to the board of health,” Samantha Lane said.

That was back in 2021, when Samantha Lane says she had a bad experience at Queen Nails Bar and Spa on Stellhorn Road.

She says it caused issues with her feet.

“I ended up going home and a few days later my toes started hurting, to the point where I couldn’t put them in my shoes,” Lane said.

She didn’t hear anything until just days ago.

“I got paperwork Friday letting me know that they’re actually supposed to be shut down,” Lane said.

That paperwork included a final order from the State Board of Cosmetology, dated November 20, 2023.

It walks through the details of three failed inspection reports.

“When I saw this, I was kind of excited because I was actually heard,” Lane said.

April of 2021: the inspector lists six violations.

Violations listed by inspector in April 2021 (WPTA)

In September of last year, the order says an inspector found personal licenses were not displayed at workstations and that reusable drill bits were not being properly sanitized after use.

Violations listed by inspector in September 2022 (WPTA)

We asked the Indiana Attorney General’s office if the business should be open.

This was their response:

“No. Queen Nails license is suspended so they cannot operate. Operating while on suspension is a violation of their board order.”

We stopped by the salon Tuesday to check.

The open sign was on, and we saw people going in and out.

21Investigates went inside to ask questions. We gave a card to a worker and asked for the owner to call back.

A man, who identified himself as the manager, called back saying he believed the location could be open.

The state Attorney General’s office disagrees and so does Samantha Lane.

“I guess what I would like to say is, I would like them to do better in the long run,” Lane said.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office tells 21Investigates that records show Rosy Doan is the managing licensee of the location on Stellhorn.

Doan declined to go on camera. She argues the salon didn’t cause Lane’s medical issues.

She told us she sold the Stellhorn location to her brother, but that couldn’t be confirmed through the state, and she’s still listed as the owner in state records.

According to the final order, they’re supposed to be closed and they can’t petition to have the license reinstated for six months.

So, what happens next?

Lane asked that question to the Deputy Attorney General. He says they’re working with the board to continue investigating.

He adds, if the salon doesn’t shut down, they’ll have to look into taking further action against Queen Nails.

