Fort Wayne Corvette Club gives back to community

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Corvette Club is giving back this holiday season.

Officials with the group say more than $5,000 was collected this year, and half was used to buy toys and gift cards for kids in the Parkview Children’s Oncology Unit.

They say the other half was donated to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana and Renos for Summit City Heroes, which is an organization that provides renovations for veterans.

The Fort Wayne Corvette Club also said they collected more than 900 pounds of food and hygiene products for local food pantries.

