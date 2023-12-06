City chickens ordinance fails for third time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne won’t be seeing chickens in city limits anytime soon after an ordinance meant to allow it failed for the third time before the city council.

The measure failed in a two to seven vote. Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp, R-4, argued the benefits of keeping chickens but did not get a majority of the council on his side.

“I wouldn’t want the people living right behind me to have chickens.”

City code currently prevents Fort Wayne residents from keeping any “domestic farm animal in the city limits unless approved by the Department of Planning Services.” In his resolution to change the code to allow chickens, Arp cited cities around the country like Chicago, Seattle and Indianapolis that allow urban chickens in city limits, saying it provides “additional quality of life opportunities for their residents.”

If approved, the ordinance would have allowed for families to own up to five hens but no roosters.

Arp, who gave up his seat on the council next term after a failed run to be the Republican mayoral candidate, said that while the ordinance had previously failed, he wanted to attempt to pass it one more time with different city council members.

“Since I’m on my way out here, I thought I’d give it one more try,” Arp said during the meeting.

The councilman said some benefits of allowing chickens included companionship and eggs. He added it would promote self-sufficiency and positive neighbor interaction, as well as potential partnering opportunities.

Addressing some concerns surrounding the ordinance, Arps cited data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that says 99.9% of poultry affected by avian flu are in commercial flocks. He added that according to the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there has never been a transmission of avian flu to a human in the United States.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1, who voted in favor of the ordinance, said people have a right to raise chickens in their backyards.

“If folks want to have chickens, I’m okay with it,” Ensley said.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3, who recently lost a bid for mayor, said he didn’t want to have the approval of the chicken ordinance on his record.

“If the next council decides to do something in regards to urban chickens, I guess they can go that route,” Didier said. “But myself, personally, I don’t think it’s something that should be domestic.”

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6, said urban chickens have already begun causing problems in the council’s sixth district as residents illegally keep them. She added she worries about allowing chickens in city limits because it could become out of control.

“If we say you can only have five, they’ll have 20, they’ll have 30 – they’ll have a number we can’t control,” Tucker said. “And Animal Care and Control is having a hard time now policing individuals who aren’t supposed to have chickens.”

The councilwoman said she even has a video of a rooster “playing chicken” and running across South Anthony Boulevard.

“We’re suffering with those things right now in our community, and so I am not in favor of creating an environment where that can be expounded even more,” Tucker said.

