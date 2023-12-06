22 graduate in inaugural class of The League’s Leadership Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The League for the Blind & Disabled celebrated the graduation of 22 from the inaugural class of their Leadership Academy program Wednesday.

During the eight-month program, participants were provided with “leadership training through a hybrid of virtual courses and in-person sessions designed by and for people with disabilities with a focus on storytelling,” according to The League President and CEO John Guingrich. The 22 graduates learned about disability rights, history, and advocacy through more than 40 hours of curriculum.

The Leadership Academy is part of The League’s Inclusion Institute. Graduates will be able to use the knowledge and skills gained from the program to use their voice in decision-making positions in Northeast Indiana, the state and the nation, Guingrich said.

“We are excited to have 22 individuals complete the eight-month Leadership Academy. These 22 community leaders will now be able to take their stories, with the skills they have developed, to continue to advocate for accessibility and inclusion across Northeast Indiana,” said Luke Labas, Director of the Inclusion Institute.

The League serves more than 2,700 people of all ages with any type of disability in 14 northeast Indiana counties.

Graduate David Rosenkoetter, who has been an advocate for the blindness community for several years, said came to Fort Wayne for seminary.

“But God had other plans,” Rosenkoetter said.

“Yet he gave me this passion for speaking out for the dignity and the position in society for people who are physically and cognitively disabled, including people like me who are blind.”

Labas said the program hopes to have about 40 participants next year as this year’s graduates help connect others with the Leadership Academy.

