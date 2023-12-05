USPS Operation Santa helps children connect to ‘the North Pole,’ Christmas presents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - People looking to spread holiday cheer this year can play the role of Santa through USPS Operation Santa.

The United States Postal Service is seeking donations to “help Santa fulfill the hopeful requests of children and families this year” by scanning letters to Santa and publishing them for interested sponsors to adopt the children or families. Once a child or family is adopted, donors find gifts that fit the list.

Teams or individuals can adopt letters by creating an account, getting verified and reading through the letters.

Once the presents are purchased, donors wrap and package the presents per USPS requirements and take the package to their local post office. The last day to adopt a letter is Dec. 18 and supporters are asked to ship packages by the same date to ensure they are delivered by Christmas.

The deadline to send letters for Operation Santa is Dec. 11. Letters should be addressed to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. The postal service says writers can make Santa’s job easier by:

Writing legibly

Including your full name and address in the letter

Listing the gifts you want in order of preference

Being specific about the gifts you’re asking for

Not asking for gifts that might be too expensive

Templates for letters can be found on the Operation Santa website.

Sean Hargadon, USPS spokesperson, said the program began 111 years ago when postmasters began replying to children’s letters that came through the post office. In the 40s, the program expanded to connect children with presents for the holiday season.

In 2017, the program went online.

Hargadon said the letters are “heartwarming” to read.

“It really fills you up, it really keeps you going,” Hargadon said.

He said the program is one of several ways the postal service spreads holiday cheer.

“We help Santa out, that’s part of the postal service’s job,” Hargadon said. “The world’s become a much bigger place, so that being the case, the postal service helps Santa do his job.

“One of the great things about the postal service during the holidays is that we really do deliver the joy,” Hargadon said.

